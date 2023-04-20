View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Response to ASX Aware Query



Dear Sean



Response to Aware Query



Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA) (“Arovella” or “the Company”) refers to your Aware Query dated 17 April 2023 (“Aware Query”) and provides the following responses (using the same terms as defined in the Aware Query):



1. Does ALA consider the Information, or any part thereof, to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities?



Yes, and the Announcement was marked as price sensitive accordingly.



2. If the answer to question 1 is “no”, please advise the basis for that view.



Not applicable.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



