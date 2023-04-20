Media ReleasesArovella Therapeutics

View All Arovella Therapeutics News


Arovella Therapeutics - Response to ASX Aware Query

20 Apr 2023 09:52 AM


Dear Sean

Response to Aware Query

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA) (“Arovella” or “the Company”) refers to your Aware Query dated 17 April 2023 (“Aware Query”) and provides the following responses (using the same terms as defined in the Aware Query):

1. Does ALA consider the Information, or any part thereof, to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities?

Yes, and the Announcement was marked as price sensitive accordingly.

2. If the answer to question 1 is “no”, please advise the basis for that view.

Not applicable.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.