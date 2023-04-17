View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - ALA-101 confers survival benefit in leukemia model



-- Arovella has presented new data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting for CAR19-iNKT cells produced using a new 3rd-generation lentiviral vector as planned for clinical trials (ALA-101).



-- The data indicate that ALA-101 has the potential to be a novel ‘off-the-shelf’ cell therapy to treat CD19-expressing leukemias and lymphomas. Key highlights include:



---- iNKT cells could be well expanded (~5000-fold) during manufacture, and cryopreserved (frozen) for future use, without compromising the potency of the cells.

---- ALA-101 effectively killed tumour cells that express CD19, including primary patient-derived tumour cells.

---- ALA-101 significantly extended the lifespan of mice transplanted with aggressive human B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL) that does not produce CD1d, indicating the activity of ALA-101 through the engineered CD19 CAR.

---- Following ~5,000-fold increase in cell numbers during manufacture, CAR19-iNKT cells retained the ability to multiply further when exposed to tumour cells that express CD19.

---- The data confirmed that the proposed manufacturing process maintained the effectiveness of cryopreserved ALA-101 when used ‘off-the-shelf’ and after thawing.



-- Arovella will present the data to investors during a webinar to be held at 11 AM (AEST) on Wednesday 19th of April 2023.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document