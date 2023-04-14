View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Response to ASX Price Query



Response to Price Query



Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA) (“Arovella” or “the Company”) refers to your Price Query dated 14 April 2023 and provides the following responses:



1. Is ALA aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities?



No.



2. If the answer to question 1 is “yes”.



(a) Is ALA relying on Listing Rule 3.1A not to announce that information under Listing Rule 3.1? Please note that the recent trading in ALA’s securities would suggest to ASX that such information may have ceased to be confidential and therefore ALA may no longer be able to rely on Listing Rule 3.1A. Accordingly, if the answer to this question is “yes”, you need to contact us immediately to discuss the situation.



(b) Can an announcement be made immediately? Please note, if the answer to this question is “no”, you need to contact us immediately to discuss requesting a trading halt (see below).



(c) If an announcement cannot be made immediately, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?



Not applicable.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



