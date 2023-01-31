View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 31 January 2023: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform for cancer treatment, today released its Appendix 4C for the second quarter of FY 2023.



During the quarter, Arovella continued to advance its iNKT cell therapy towards first-in-human clinical trials. Arovella’s technology provides key advantages over existing T-cell therapies and has the potential to be applied to both blood cancers and solid tumours.



Highlights for the quarter:



-- Strategic Collaboration with Imugene to combine Arovella’s iNKT cell therapy platform with Imugene’s onCARlytics platform in preclinical trials

-- Optioned a cytokine technology to enhance the iNKT cell platform

-- Received notification of grant for key iNKT cell patent in Europe

-- Announced closure of its Perth Oromist R&D facility and focus on iNKT cell therapy platform

-- Received $1.05 million R&D tax rebate refund



In January 2023, Arovella:

-- Appointed Dr Nicole van der Weerden as Chief Operating Officer

-- Presented at premier healthcare conference, Biotech Showcase™

-- Successfully undertook a $1.65 million Placement



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document