Arovella Therapeutics - R&D Tax Incentive refund received

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 29 NOVEMBER 2022: Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform, is leased to advise that it has received a refund of $1,048,763 from the Australian Taxation Office under the R&D Tax Incentive for the 2022 financial year.



The incentive recognises the research and development activities undertaken by Arovella during the last financial year. The receipt of $1.05m in additional funding will further support Arovella’s development work for the current year.



