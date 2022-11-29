Media ReleasesArovella Therapeutics

View All Arovella Therapeutics News


Arovella Therapeutics - R&D Tax Incentive refund received

29 Nov 2022 12:59 PM


MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 29 NOVEMBER 2022: Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform, is  leased to advise that it has received a refund of $1,048,763 from the Australian Taxation Office under the R&D Tax Incentive for the 2022 financial year.

The incentive recognises the research and development activities undertaken by Arovella during the last financial year. The receipt of $1.05m in additional funding will further support Arovella’s development work for the current year.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.