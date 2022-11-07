Media ReleasesArovella Therapeutics

Arovella Therapeutics: Europe Patent granted for iNKT Cell Therapy Platform

07 Nov 2022 10:14 AM


MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 7 November 2022: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform to treat cancer, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office has issued a notification of Intention to Grant a patent for the iNKT cell therapy platform which is under licence to Arovella from Imperial College Innovations Limited.

The patent application, which covers the manufacturing of CAR-iNKT cells, is expected to proceed to grant in early 2023 following completion of the grant formalities. Once granted, the patent will have a maximum term that will expire on 28 February 2039.

