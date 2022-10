View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report



Highlights for the quarter:



Entered into a Strategic Collaboration with Imugene to combine Imugene’s onCARlytics platform and Arovella’s iNKT cell therapy platform in preclinical trials

Appointed Mr Gary Phillips as a Non-Executive Director

Completed a strategic review of the Company’s operations; decision to close the Perth R&D Facility. For more information, download the attached PDF.



