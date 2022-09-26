View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Preclinical trial of ALA iNKT therapy and IMU onCARlytics



HIGHLIGHTS:



Arovella's CAR19-iNKT cell therapy will be combined with Imugene's onCARlytics (CF33- CD19) platform to target solid cancers in a pre-clinical trial.

This trial will explore the potential of expanding the use of ALA-101 in solid tumours, which pose significant unmet need and account for more than 90% of all diagnosed cancers.

onCARlytics is a CD19-expressing oncolytic virus that enters tumour cells and forces them to express the CD19 protein on the cell surface, presenting a target for CD19 targeting therapies.

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform for cancer treatment, is pleased to collaborate with clinical stage immune-oncology company Imugene Limited (ASX: IMU), using its onCARlytics platform. This will test Arovella’s CAR19-iNKT (ALA101) cell therapy with Imugene’s onCARlytics platform to seek and destroy solid tumours. The read out from the preclinical studies performed through the collaboration is expected in H1 2023.



