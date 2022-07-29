View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 29 July 2022: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform for cancer treatment and its oral spray delivery technology to treat cancer and conditions that affect the central nervous system, today released its Appendix 4C for the fourth quarter of FY 2022.



Highlights for the quarter:



-- Q-Gen Service Agreement signed to initiate manufacturing of ALA-101

-- Dr Elizabeth Stoner was appointed as interim Chairperson, and Mr Gary Phillips appointed as a Non-Executive Director

-- Anagrelide patent granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office

-- ZolpiMist launched in Australia by STADA Australia

-- Arovella adopted the WEF Framework for ESG Reporting

-- Quarterly cash burn to reduce now HCBP settled



