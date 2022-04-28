Arovella Therapeutics - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report

View All Arovella Therapeutics News

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 28 April 2022: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform and its oral spray delivery technology to treat cancer and conditions that affect the central nervous system, today released its Appendix 4C for the third quarter of FY 2022.



Key highlights for the quarter included:



* Commenced work with our selected plasmid and lentiviral vector manufacturer for ALA-101 (CAR19-iNKT)

* After the reporting period, Arovella entered into a Services Agreement with its chosen cell therapy manufacturer, Q-Gen, to initiate manufacturing of CAR-iNKT cells

* Dr Mini Bharathan appointed as VP of Development and Translational Medicine

* After the reporting date, Arovella received notification from USPTO that its anagrelide patent would proceed to grant

* Arovella completed a $4.57m placement with cornerstone participation from well-known life sciences institutional investor, Merchant Group, and an oversubscribed $2m Share Purchase Plan.



