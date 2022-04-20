View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Services Agreement with Q-Gen for CAR19-iNKT manufacture



Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform to treat blood cancers, is pleased to announce that it has agreed the commercial terms for the initial manufacturing Services Agreement for its first investigative CAR19-iNKT cell therapy candidate (ALA-101) with Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics (Q-Gen), the cell therapy manufacturing arm of the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute (QIMR Berghofer). Streamlining manufacturing is a critical step to initiate clinical trials for Arovella’s lead product, ALA-101 to treat CD19-producing leukemias and lymphomas.



In January 2022, Arovella selected the manufacturer for its clinical grade lentiviral vector and with the selection of Q-Gen, the manufacturers are now in place to generate ALA-101 for clinical trials. Arovella’s CAR19-iNKT cells are being developed to be used off-the-shelf, meaning that the therapy can be manufactured from a healthy donor, frozen and given to patients when needed, without any delay unlike the FDA approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies. Arovella expects this to make the therapy potentially more readily available, more affordable and will enable it to reach more cancer patients.



