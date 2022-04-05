View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Anagrelide patent for the United States



Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform to treat blood cancers and a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, is pleased to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has now accepted its patent application covering anagrelide and the patent will proceed to grant.



The USPTO will grant Arovella’s Application No. 15/538,326 titled “Use of Anagrelide for Treating Cancer”. The patent has an expiry of December 2035 and it adds to the granted patents in Europe, Japan and Australia.



As previously announced (22 September 2020), anagrelide is being developed for the treatment of metastatic disease in patients who have certain solid tumour cancers. Clinical experience has shown that increased platelet numbers associated with several solid tumour cancers decreases progressionfree life expectancy. Anagrelide not only advantageously lowers blood platelets, but it has also been shown to inhibit cancer cell movement towards platelet-producing cells, megakaryocytes, principally found in the bone marrow but also the lung, two likely sites of metastases.



