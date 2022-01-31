View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report



PERTH, AUSTRALIA 31 January 2022: Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform and its oral spray delivery technology to treat cancer and conditions that affect the central nervous system, today released its Appendix 4C for the second quarter of FY 2022.



Key highlights for the quarter included:



-- Arovella acquired an exclusive global licence to the patent rights for a monoclonal antibody that can be used as a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for cell therapy to treat various forms of cancer

-- The company completed its name change and re-branding to introduce Arovella Therapeutics

-- The manufacturer of the plasmid and vector was selected for Arovella’s lead program, ALA-101 (CAR19-iNKT)

-- Dr Elizabeth Stoner appointed as a Non-executive Director to Arovella’s Board

-- Arovella’s commercialisation partner Teva received approval from Chile’s Ministry of Health for ZolpiMist®

-- Arovella received a refund of $524,042 from the Australian Taxation Office under the R&D Tax Incentive for the 2021 financial year



Acquisition of the exclusive global rights to the DKK1-peptide mAb/CAR to treat various forms of cancer



On 13 December 2021, the Company announced that it signed a global, exclusive licence agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the patent rights to a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed for cancer treatment.



This is the first mAb directed against a DKK1 peptide (DKK1) found linked by the HLA-A2 protein to the surface of cancer cells. DKK1 is a target that is found in many cancer types, including blood cancers and solid tumours and 40-50% of the population is HLA-A2 positive, meaning that this technology may be applicable across a wide spectrum of cancers that affect a significant proportion of the population.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document