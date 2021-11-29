View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - R&D Tax Incentive refund received



Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform and its oral spray delivery technology to treat cancer and conditions that affect the central nervous system, is pleased to advise that it has received a refund of $524,042 from the Australian Taxation Office under the R&D Tax Incentive for the 2021 financial year.



The incentive recognises the research and development activities undertaken by Arovella during the last financial year. The receipt of $0.52m in additional funding will further support Arovella’s development work for the current year.



The Australian government’s R&D tax incentive encourages companies to engage in R&D programs by providing a refundable tax offset of up to 43.5% for eligible activities.



