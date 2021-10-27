View All Arovella Therapeutics News

Arovella Therapeutics - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report



Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform and its oral spray delivery technology to treat cancer and conditions that affect the central nervous system, today released its Appendix 4C for the first quarter of FY 2022.



Key highlights for the quarter included:



-- Dr Sandhya Buchanan appointed as VP Manufacturing and Quality for the iNKT cell therapy platform

-- Dr Debora Barton appointed as a Non-Executive Director to Arovella’s Board

-- Professor Tassos Karadimitris appointed as the chair of Arovella’s iNKT cell therapy Scientific Advisory Board

-- Additional members added to Arovella’s Scientific Advisory Board

-- Arovella entered into a Collaborative Research Agreement with Imperial College London

-- Arovella entered into a Licence and Distribution Agreement with STADA for ZolpiMist®



Arovella enhanced its management team, Board of Directors and established a Scientific Advisory Board for its iNKT Cell Therapy



During the quarter, Arovella appointed Dr Sandhya Buchanan as its VP of Manufacturing and Quality for its newly acquired iNKT cell therapy platform. Dr Buchanan joined Arovella from Atara Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering off-the-shelf cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disease. During her time at Atara Biotherapeutics, Dr Buchanan served as the chemistry manufacturing and control technical lead for autologous CAR T programs and head of Viral Vector Development; managing both internal and external collaborations. Prior to Atara Biotherapeutics, Dr Buchanan held senior roles at Torque Therapeutics (now Repertoire Immune Medicines), FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Penn Medicine, a world-renowned academic medical centre in Philadelphia, and Novartis. Dr Buchanan has more than 20 years’ experience working in cell & gene therapy and vaccine development.



