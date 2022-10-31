View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals Ltd Acquires 100% of Copperhead Project WA



Highlights:



-- Argent Minerals Limited has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Copperhead Resources Pty Ltd which has a 100% interest in 8 granted Exploration Licences ("EL's") and 1 Exploration Licence Application ("ELA's"), comprising the Copperhead Project.

-- Project is situated within the highly prospective and underexplored Gascoyne Province, with the tenements located very close to significant mineral occurrences:

---- The Yangibana REE Project (owned by Hastings Technology Metals Ltd) is located 7.5km to the east of the current Copperhead E90/2622. Hastings is currently developing the mine.

---- Quantum Minerals Ltd (TSE:FM "First Quantum"), a ~A$20B TSX listed company, has exercised it an earn in option over the Mangaroon Ni-Cu-PGE Project (situated approx. 30km SSW from the Copperhead Project). First Quantum has funded the option period and can earn an initial 51% interest by funding $12M of expenditure by 1 March 2026.

---- Also, other major companies such as Dreadnought Resources Ltd and Rio Tinto are operating in close proximity to the Copperhead Project area.

-- From desktop and detailed geophysics reviews over the Copperhead assets, Argent Minerals have defined extensive structural and geophysical targets potential hosting copper, REE, lithium, nickel and PGE's. Targets include:

---- Known copper prospects which historically have yielded surface high-grade rock chip samples over 8 prospects varying from 0.3% Cu to 14.2% Cu.

---- Trenching has yielded 13m @ 3.35% Cu over the Mt Palgrave Copper-Zinc Prospect in conjunction with RAB Drilling intersecting 8.7m @ 2.44% Cu from 10.4m in drillhole PDH19.

---- Geophysical work has defined a total of 26 key target areas across the project tenements. These include 21 base metal and 5 REE targets selected over known mineralised trends, within favourable lithology and where anomalous responses are evident.

---- Potential structural stratiform Cu-Zn mineralisation hosted within the Discovery Formation has been estimated over 84km in strike length within the Project areas.

---- Layered mafic Ni-Cu-PGE potential within the gabbro/dolerite lithology has over 76km in strike length within the Project areas.

-- Total consideration for the Copperhead Project will be the issue of 87,000,000 Argent Minerals shares, which will represent 10.17% of the Company's issued capital following the issue of these shares.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



