Argent Minerals - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

31 Oct 2022 01:57 PM


Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Argent Minerals Limited (ACN 124 780 276) (Company) will be held at Level 2, 7 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6005 on Wednesday, 30 November 2022 commencing at 3:00pm (AWST).

The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of this Notice.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

