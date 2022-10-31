View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals - Letter to Shareholders - Annual General Meeting



Argent Minerals Limited (ASX: ARD) (Company) will be holding its Annual General Meeting at Level 2, 7 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6005 on 30 November 2022 commencing at 3.00pm (AWST) (AGM).



Notice of Meeting



In accordance with recent amendments to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of AGM and accompanying Explanatory Memorandum (Notice) to shareholders unless a shareholder has previously requested a hard copy. Instead, a copy of the Notice is available on the Company's website at https://argentminerals.com.au/ and has also been lodged on the Company's ASX market announcements platform at www.asx.com.au (ASX: ARD).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document