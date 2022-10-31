Argent Minerals - Annual Report to Shareholders

View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals Limited is an exploration company, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, with its present focus being the exploration of gold, silver and base metal projects in New South Wales and Tasmania. The Company currently holds 15 Exploration Licence, totalling 1,920 km2 within the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW approximately 250km north-west of Sydney.



Summary of New South Wales exploration



Interpretation of the high-resolution multiple geophysics datasets by Core Geophysics over the Kempfield Exploration Licence, identified new drill targets and potential extensions of the Kempfield VMS Deposit. Extensive multiple IP, VTEM, Gravity, Radiometric, Magnetic and SAM zones of interest have been -- they may represent blind mineralised areas.



