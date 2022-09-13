View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals - Maiden JORC Resource Over Mt Dudley Prospect



Drilling Program is currently being designed to increase the current JORC Resource - Targeting Northern Zone and Main Central Mineralised Zone



HIGHLIGHTS



Independent Maiden JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource for the Mt Dudley Deposit has yielded 882,636t @ 1.03 g/t Au containing 29,238 oz Gold.

Project is situated within the world class province of the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW.

Mt Dudley Gold Deposit current mineralised model has a strike length over 630m by 30m in width and extending down 95 vertical metres with mineralisation remaining open to the north and at depth.

Multiple 5-6m thick gold lodes form a package of up to 30m thickness which dips at 65 degrees towards the west. The mineralization is not closed off at depth.

The gold mineralisation is closely associated with intense altered silicified felsic volcanoclastics within quartz veining and disseminated sulphides.

Mineralisation envelopes of gold vary from 1m up to 13m true thickness with the gold mineralisation striking in north-south direction.

Significant gold intersections include: - Drillhole MD1: 20m @ 1.47 g/t Au from 39m

- Drillhole MD9: 6m @ 2.96 g/t Au from 41m

- Drillhole AMD01: 12m @ 2.25 g/t Au from 16m

- Drillhole AMD05: 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 18m

- Drillhole AMD13: 10m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 36m



Follow-up extensional resource drilling is required in the north and south portion of the main gold mineralisation zone to increase the current resource tonnage and grade.

Currently, four (4) soil gold geochemical anomalies remain untested to the east of the current resource area which may potentially yield undiscovered mineralised gold-quartz lodes For more information, download the attached PDF.



