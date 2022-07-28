View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals - June 2022 Quarterly Activity Report & Appendix 5B



Highlights



-- Independent Maiden JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource for the Pine Ridge Deposit has yielded 419,887t @ 1.65 g/t Au containing 22,122 oz Gold.

-- Pine Ridge Gold Deposit current mineralised model has a strike length of over 200m by 85m in width and extending down 145 vertical metres with mineralisation remaining open to the north and at depth.

-- Mineralisation envelopes of gold vary from 1m up to 17m true thickness with the gold mineralisation striking in NNE/SSW direction.

-- Significant gold intersections include:

---- Drillhole APRC048: 6m @ 10.52 g/t Au from 60m

---- Drillhole APRC044: 6m @ 3.67 g/t Au from 64m

---- Drillhole APRC035: 34m @ 2.03 g/t Au from 99m

---- Drillhole APRC039: 13m @ 3.20 g/t Au from 56m

---- Drillhole APRC040: 9m @ 2.12 g/t Au from 11m

-- Strong extensive anticlinal faulted structural zone striking over 1.5km is associated with the high-grade gold mineralisation over Pine Ridge and Wood Gully Gossan Prospect area. This zone has been identified along strike and at depth of the main gold mineralisation and will be systematically tested through further RC drilling.

-- The Trunkey Creek gold Project lies within the Trunkey Creek Mineral Field which extends for 5.5 km by 500 m wide with over 2,900 oz of gold extracted from small scale mining.

-- Argent completes re-interpretation of historical Induced Polarisation (IP) traverse over Trunkey Creek Project resulting in significant chargeable (detects sulphides) and resistive (detects quartz/silica zones) IP anomalies.

-- Grades have been estimated to be between 12g/t and 20 g/t Au based on historical mining records. Some grades at depth yield close to 3 oz Au/t from ore quartz and mullock ran 3.3 g/t Au.

-- Very limited RC drilling has yielded shallow high-grade mineralisation along the Mervyn Henrys Mine, delineating gold results of 2m @ 33.05 g/t Au from 6m.

-- Limited rock chip sampling from CRA across numerous quartz vein lodes have yielded high grade gold assays varying from 2.68 g/t Au to 123 g/t Au.

-- The ground IP survey has delineated High Resistivity Zones within a 3.8 km length by 500m wide area with IP anomalies coinciding with historical gold workings.

-- All High Resistivity Zones remain untested by drilling and are considered to have excellent potential to host significant shallow high grade gold mineralisation.



