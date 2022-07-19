Argent Minerals - Drilling to commence over new drill targets at Kempfield

HIGHLIGHTS
RC drill programme of approximately 2,500m is planned over the Kempfield Polymetallic Project.
The RC programme is designed to increase the known tonnage and grade of the resource over VHMS Kempfield Deposit along strike and depth.
A detailed review of previous historical drilling results and re-interpretation of high-resolution geophysics has improved the targeting locations of structures which control the polymetallic mineralisation.
