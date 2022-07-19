Media ReleasesArgent Minerals

View All Argent Minerals News


Argent Minerals - Drilling to commence over new drill targets at Kempfield

19 Jul 2022 12:07 PM


HIGHLIGHTS

  • RC drill programme of approximately 2,500m is planned over the Kempfield Polymetallic Project. 
  • The RC programme is designed to increase the known tonnage and grade of the resource over VHMS Kempfield Deposit along strike and depth.
  • A detailed review of previous historical drilling results and re-interpretation of high-resolution geophysics has improved the targeting locations of structures which control the polymetallic mineralisation. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.