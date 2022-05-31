View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals - New Gold Drill Targets Identified at Trunkey Creek



Highlights



* The Trunkey Creek gold Project lies within the Trunkey Creek Mineral Field which extends for 5.5 km by 500 m wide with over 2,900 oz of gold extracted from small scale mining.

* Argent Minerals Limited completes re-interpretation of historical Induced Polarisation (IP) traverse over Trunkey Creek Project resulting in significant chargeable (detects sulphides) and resistive (detects quartz/silica zones) IP anomalies.

* The new inversion model has delineated three distinct resistive/chargeable zones (Northern, Central, Southern).

* Sub-parallel main quartz reefs are spaced 30m to 50m apart over a strike length of 2 km. The distribution of shafts along the reef indicates two main centres of mineralisation.

* Grades have been estimated to be between 12g/t and 20 g/t Au based on historical mining records. Some grades at depth yield close to 3 oz/t from ore quartz and mullock ran 3.3 g/t Au.

* EL5748 has over 10 gold prospect areas with an extensive array of shallow workings striking in an NNE direction.

* Very limited RC drilling has yielded shallow high-grade mineralisation along the Mervyn Henrys Mine, delineating gold results of 2m @ 33.05 g/t Au from 6m.

* Limited rock chip sampling from CRA across numerous quartz vein lodes have yielded high grade gold assays varying from 2.68 g/t Au to 123 g/t Au.

* The ground IP survey has delineated High Resistivity Zones within a 3.8 km length by 500m wide area with IP anomalies coinciding with historical gold workings.

* All High Resistivity Zones remain untested by drilling and are considered to have excellent potential to host significant shallow high grade gold mineralisation.

* The resistive trends may represent silica rich veins prospective for gold mineralisation at Trunkey Creek. The gold mineralisation is reportedly associated with sulphides in the quartz veins which should return chargeable responses where present.



Argent Minerals Limited (ASX: ARD) (Argent or the Company) is pleased to announce the results from a geochemical and IP geophysical review over its 100% Trunkey Creek Gold Project.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



