Argent Minerals - Appointment of Managing Director

31 May 2022 06:14 PM


Argent Minerals Limited (ASX: ARD) ( Argent or the Company ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Pedro Kastellorizos as Managing Director of Argent Minerals Ltd, effective 1 June 2022. Mr Kastellorizos has been the Chief Executive Officer since 16 March 2022 (refer to ASX announcement dated 18 March 2022).

Mr Kastellorizos has been a professional geologist with over 25 years experience in the exploration, mining and the corporate sectors. He has worked within senior technical and executive board positions within Australia and London, with vast experience in commodities such as precious metals, battery metals, base metals, uranium, molybdenum, tungsten and industrial minerals.

