View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals - Quarterly Activities Report



* Interpretation of the high-resolution multiple geophysics’ datasets over Kempfield Deposit has defined new drill targets and potential extensions of the Kempfield VMS Deposit.

* Extensive multiple geophysics surveys potentially have been identified new untested mineralised areas.

* The magnetic and radiometric data highlights significant anomalies associated with the known mineralised zones and provides further untested targets for follow up investigation.

* The magnetic data also delineates major NNW structures of the Kempfield Deposit which appear to potentially control the base metal-silver mineralisation.

* Over 1.3km remains untested by drilling NNE from the Quarry Mineralised Zone. In conjunction over 1.2km of untested ground around the Sugarloaf area requires further drilling.

* Interpretation of the high-resolution magnetics by Core Geophysics has identified several potential Cu-Au porphyry targets within the Pine Ridge Project area.

* The nine (9) high level geophysical target areas are based on the magnetic and radiometric responses. Exploration targets include:



-- Possible undiscovered porphyry intrusive system.

-- Thorium anomaly surrounded by a potassium halo presented as a possible intrusive.

-- An uncharacteristically shaped unit in the centre of the syncline appears to be strongly deformed with potential for brittle deformation (potential site of hydrothermal fluid deposition).

-- A prominent hill with an elevated potassium response presented as a possible porphyry intrusive core.

-- Several zones of magnetic depletion align with faults indicating potential weathering, hydrothermal alteration or magnetite replacement.



* The Company remains well funded with $2.21 million in cash at the end of the quarter.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document