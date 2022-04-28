Media ReleasesArgent Minerals

View All Argent Minerals News


Argent Minerals - Quarterly Activities Report

28 Apr 2022 09:46 AM


* Interpretation of the high-resolution multiple geophysics’ datasets over Kempfield Deposit has defined new drill targets and potential extensions of the Kempfield VMS Deposit.
* Extensive multiple geophysics surveys potentially have been identified new untested mineralised areas.
* The magnetic and radiometric data highlights significant anomalies associated with the known mineralised zones and provides further untested targets for follow up investigation.
* The magnetic data also delineates major NNW structures of the Kempfield Deposit which appear to potentially control the base metal-silver mineralisation.
* Over 1.3km remains untested by drilling NNE from the Quarry Mineralised Zone. In conjunction over 1.2km of untested ground around the Sugarloaf area requires further drilling.
* Interpretation of the high-resolution magnetics by Core Geophysics has identified several potential Cu-Au porphyry targets within the Pine Ridge Project area.
* The nine (9) high level geophysical target areas are based on the magnetic and radiometric responses. Exploration targets include:

-- Possible undiscovered porphyry intrusive system.
-- Thorium anomaly surrounded by a potassium halo presented as a possible intrusive.
-- An uncharacteristically shaped unit in the centre of the syncline appears to be strongly deformed with potential for brittle deformation (potential site of hydrothermal fluid deposition).
-- A prominent hill with an elevated potassium response presented as a possible porphyry intrusive core.
-- Several zones of magnetic depletion align with faults indicating potential weathering, hydrothermal alteration or magnetite replacement.

* The Company remains well funded with $2.21 million in cash at the end of the quarter.  

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.