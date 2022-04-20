View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals - Pine Ridge Inferred Resource



* Independent Maiden JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource for the Pine Ridge Deposit has yielded 419,887t @ 1.65 g/t Au containing 22,122 oz Gold.

* Pine Ridge Gold Deposit current mineralised model has a strike length over 200m by 85m in width and extending down 145 vertical metres with mineralisation remaining open to the north and at depth. All mineralisation is hosted within the Box Ridge Volcanic Member, particularly within the basalt lithology.

* Project is situated within the world class province of the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW.

* In the last phase of drilling, Argent has completed 5 RC holes totalling 656m concentrating on the eastern and central flank of the known gold mineralised lodes. These results have been included within the JORC Resource calculation presented within the announcement.

* Mineralisation envelopes of gold vary from 1m up to 17m true thickness with the gold mineralisation striking in NNE/SSW direction.

* Significant gold intersections include:

---- Drillhole APRC048: 6m @ 10.52 g/t Au from 60m

---- Drillhole APRC044: 6m @ 3.67 g/t Au from 64m

---- Drillhole APRC035: 34m @ 2.03 g/t Au from 99m

---- Drillhole APRC039: 13m @ 3.20 g/t Au from 56m

---- Drillhole APRC040: 9m @ 2.12 g/t Au from 11m

* Follow-up extensional resource drilling is planned in the north portion of the main gold mineralisation zone over the historical mine workings with the aim of increasing the current resource tonnage and grade.

* Strong extensive anticlinal faulted structural zone striking over 1.5km is associated with the high-grade gold mineralisation over Pine Ridge and Wood Gully Gossan Prospect area. This zone has been identified along strike and at depth of the main gold mineralisation and will be systematically tested through further RC drilling.



Argent Minerals Limited (ASX: ARD) (“Argent” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a maiden JORC 2012 Resource at its Queenslander Gold Prospect (“Pine Ridge Prospect”) within the Company’s Pine Ridge Gold Project on the eastern Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document