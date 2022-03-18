View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals - Appointment of CEO and Change in Company Secretary



Argent Minerals Limited (ASX: ARD) (“Argent” or “the Company”) advises of the appointment of Mr. Pedro Kastellorizos as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company. The position has taken effect on 16 March 2022.



Mr. George Karageorge has stepped down from his role as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and will remain on the board as a Non-Executive Director with the Company.



Mr Kastellorizos has been a professional geologist with over 25 years’ experience in the exploration, mining and the corporate sectors. He has worked within senior technical and executive board positions within Australia and London, with vast experience in commodities such as precious metals, battery metals, base metals, uranium, molybdenum, tungsten and industrial minerals.



In 2009, Mr. Kastellorizos was the founder of Genesis Resources Ltd (ASX:GES) along with other board positions including Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM), Batavia Mining Ltd (ASX:BTV), Regency Mines plc and groups Exploration Manager for Tennant Creek Gold Ltd and Thor Mining plc.



