Argent Minerals - Kempfield new multiple geophysics targets upgrades project



Highlights



* Interpretation of the high-resolution multiple geophysics datasets by Core Geophysics has defined new drill targets and potential extensions of the Kempfield VMS Deposit.

* Extensive multiple IP, VTEM, Gravity, Radiometric, Magnetic and SAM zones of interest have been identified – and may represent blind mineralised areas.

* The magnetic and radiometric data display significant anomalies associated with the known mineralised zones and provide untested targets for follow up investigation.

* The magnetic data also highlight major structures NNW of the Kempfield Deposit which appear to potentially control the mineralisation.

* Induce Polarisation (IP) has been reported to have been the most effective geophysical method for delineating ore lenses, the 2010 survey providing broad and deeper targets which are relatively untested.

* The flanks of the SAM highs are considered as target areas as these provide the best correlation to the known ore lenses.

* Over 1.3km remains untested by drilling NNE of the Quarry Mineralised Zone and there is 1.2km of untested ground around the Sugarloaf area. Ground truthing all target anomalies will commence as a pre-cursor to drill testing.



Argent Minerals Limited (ASX: ARD) (“Argent” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its high-level geophysics interpretation review over its 100% Kempfield Gold-Silver-Base Metal Project.



