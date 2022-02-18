View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals - Change in Management



Argent Minerals Limited (ASX: ARD) (“Argent” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pedro Kastellorizos as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company. The position will take effect from the 16th March 2022.



Mr. George Karageorge will step down from his role as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and will remain on the board as a Non-Executive Director with the Company.



Mr Kastellorizos has been a professional geologist with over 25 years’ experience in the exploration, mining and the corporate sectors. He has worked within senior technical and executive board positions within Australia and London, with vast experience in commodities such as precious metals, battery metals, base metals, uranium, molybdenum, tungsten and industrial minerals.



