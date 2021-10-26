View All Argent Minerals News

Argent Minerals - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS



• Outstanding RC drilling results from Pine Ridge

• Significant high grade gold mineralisation over extensive intervals along the central mineralised zone over Pine Ridge Gold Prospect

• Drillhole APRC048: 6m @ 10.52 g/t Au from 60m including 2m @ 27.94 g/t Au from 62m

• Drillhole APRC044: 2m @ 1.90 g/t Au from 61m, 6m @ 3.67 g/t Au from 64m including 1m @ 12.50 g/t Au from 68m, 3m @ 1.75 g/t Au from 82m

• Drillhole APRC041: 5m @ 1.52g/t Au from 14m, 6m @ 1.99g/t Au from 64m, 7m @ 1.7g/t Au from 100m

• Drillhole APRC053: 11m @ 1.93 g/t Au from 136m

• Drillhole APRC034: 5m @ 1.68 g/t Au from 70m, 5m @ 2.44 g/t Au from 94m

• Drillhole APRC035: 2m @ 5.66 g/t Au from 12m, 5m @ 3.26 g/t Au from 16m, 34m @ 2.03 g/t Au from 99m

• Drillhole APRC039: 13m @ 3.20 g/t Au from 56m

• Drillhole APRC040: 9m @ 2.12 g/t Au from 11m, 7m @ 3.14 g/t Au from 70m

• 2 Pine Ridge RC Holes awaiting to be drilled in October 2021

• 647 samples await assay reporting

• NSW Regulator drilling Grants Loch Lily west Wyalong extended to June 2022

• Kempfield Geophysical and Resource Review

• Cash at 30 September 2021 was $3.065M



Argent Minerals Limited (ASX: ARD, Argent, or the Company) is pleased to report its activities and cash flow for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.



EXPLORATON PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE



PINE RIDGE RC DRILLING CAMPAIGN



Drilling commenced on the 25 September with a total of 252 meters drilled up to the 30th of September. The remaining 407 meters was drilled in October completing the 21-drill hole programme (total 2,517 meters drilled.



Outstanding high grade gold results were received during the quarter with most drill holes yielding thick intersections of gold mineralization that remains open in all directions and at depth, see Figure 3 geological cross section from drilling July 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



