Argent Minerals - Drilling restarts at Pine Ridge



Argent Minerals Limited (ASX: ARD) (“Argent” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the resumption of the RC drilling program over the company’s 100% owned historic Pine Ridge Gold Mine Project. Drilling has commenced with a further program of 6 RC drillholes to be completed for a total of approximately 700m.



The remaining 5 drill holes will be drilled during October 2021.



Argent Minerals Limited Managing Director Mr Karageorge commented:



“We are very pleased and excited with the outstanding gold assay results received from the second phase of drilling at Pine Ridge and are pleased to continue with this phase of drilling.



“The high-grade gold intersected and the thickness of mineralisation in drill holes such as APRC048 with 6-meter interval of 10.5-g/t gold from 60 meters and drillhole APRC040 a further 7-metre interval of 3.1-g/t gold from 70m is highly encouraging”



“Pine Ridge has now become an exciting exploration project with the third phase of drilling planned for early 2022”



“We are confident the project will deliver more high-grade gold mineralisation with the view of commencing the first independent maiden JORC Resource estimation after the remaining drilling program is completed in late October”



