View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold Outlines Proposed Exploration Program in Cuba



Antilles Gold Limited ( “Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX Code: AAU, FSE Code: PTJ, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to outline the proposed exploration program through to the end of 2023 for two highly prospective, and previously explored concessions in Cuba.



-- The El Pilar concession covering a major copper-gold porphyry system, and an overlying high grade gold-copper oxide cap, near the city of Ciego de Vilar.

-- The New Horizons concession covering an entire +40km long VMS style polymetallic mineral belt near the city of Santa Clara.



The El Pilar and New Horizons concessions which are both located in central Cuba, are included in an Exploration Agreement between Antilles Gold and the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA. Another significant and highly prospective VMS polymetallic mineral belt in south east Cuba is expected to be added to the Agreement in the near future.



GeoMinera is also Antilles Gold’s partner in a joint venture which expects to commence construction in early 2023 of the La Demajagua gold-silver open pit mine on the Isle of Youth in south west Cuba to produce approximately 100,000 oz Au equivalent per year in concentrate for 8 years, and be followed by underground operations for 10 years.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document