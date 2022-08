View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold to raise $3,0 million in New Capital



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the“Company” or “Antilles Gold”) advises that the Company intends to issue 61.0 million fully paid New Shares at $0.05 each with one free listed New Option attaching to each three New Shares issued, to raise $3,050,000 before costs.



The New Options may be exercised at $0.13 each on or before 30 April 2023.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document