Antilles Gold - Exploration Target Range - El Pilar, Cuba



Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB Code: ANTMF) advises that Canadian mining consultants, BBA International Inc (“BBA”), have estimated the Exploration Target Range for the El Pilar gold-copper oxide deposit in central Cuba based on the historic database from 395 holes (approximately 49,000m) undertaken by a Canadian mining company in the 1990’s.



The attached advice from BBA dated 27 June 2022 sets out the basis for defining the Exploration Target Range, and details of the Competent Person.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



