Antilles Gold - Increase in Resources for La Demajagua



Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB Code: ANTMF) advises that Western Australia mining consultants, Cube Consulting, have revised the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the La Demajagua gold-silver deposit in Cuba.



The MRE has been prepared in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code, and estimated from selected data from 50,000m of historic drilling, and assays received to date from approximately 90% of the 28,000m of cored drilling undertaken for the proposed open pit mine at La Demajagua.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



