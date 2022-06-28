Media ReleasesAntilles Gold

View All Antilles Gold News


Antilles Gold - Increase in Resources for La Demajagua

28 Jun 2022 08:52 AM


Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB Code: ANTMF) advises that Western Australia mining consultants, Cube Consulting, have revised the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the La Demajagua gold-silver deposit in Cuba.

The MRE has been prepared in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code, and estimated from selected data from 50,000m of historic drilling, and assays received to date from approximately 90% of the 28,000m of cored drilling undertaken for the proposed open pit mine at La Demajagua.  

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.