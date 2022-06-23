View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold - Retraction of in ground valuation



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) ( “Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) refers to an ASX Announcement released on 23 June 2022 titled “AMENDED RELEASE: ANTILLES GOLD ADVISES POTENTIAL SECOND MINE DEVELOPMENT IN CUBA”. The Company wishes to retract the comments made in that announcement which provided guidance around a potential in ground valuation at the Antonio polymetallic deposit in central Cuba, as it is in conflict with JORC Clause 51 and is considered a forward looking statement with no reasonable basis. The Company also advises that the retracted statement should not be used as the basis for an investment decision regarding AAU shares.



