Antilles Gold - Amended Release Potential Second Mine Development in Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB Code: ANTMF) ( “Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) releases a revised announcement regarding a potential second mine development in Cuba, which replaces the announcement released on 22 June 2022.
The Chairman’s comments on page 2 have been amended to refer to the Definitive Feasibility Study for the La Demajagua gold-silver open pit mine not Las Lagunas.
The announcement has also been marked as market sensitive.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document