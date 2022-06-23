View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold - Amended Release Potential Second Mine Development in Cuba



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB Code: ANTMF) ( “Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) releases a revised announcement regarding a potential second mine development in Cuba, which replaces the announcement released on 22 June 2022.



The Chairman’s comments on page 2 have been amended to refer to the Definitive Feasibility Study for the La Demajagua gold-silver open pit mine not Las Lagunas.



The announcement has also been marked as market sensitive.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



