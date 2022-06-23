Media ReleasesAntilles Gold

View All Antilles Gold News


Antilles Gold - Amended Release Potential Second Mine Development in Cuba

23 Jun 2022 10:39 AM


Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB Code: ANTMF) ( “Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) releases a revised announcement regarding a potential second mine development in Cuba, which replaces the announcement released on 22 June 2022.

The Chairman’s comments on page 2 have been amended to refer to the Definitive Feasibility Study for the La Demajagua gold-silver open pit mine not Las Lagunas.

The announcement has also been marked as market sensitive. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.