Antilles Gold - Repositioning AAU

07 Jun 2022 09:33 AM


Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB Code: ANTMF) ( “Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that following a review of the projects in Cuba in which the Company has the opportunity to participate, the Board of Antilles Gold has adopted the following strategy to achieve its medium-term objective of establishing a substantial mining group in partnership with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA.

STRATEGIC GOALS

To broaden the Company’s activities in Cuba to include potential production of copper and zinc concentrates, within a joint venture with GeoMinera, in anticipation of a substantial growth in demand for these essential battery metals; and

To utilise part of the profits from the first two, near-term, gold mining projects to fund the exploration of a very large copper-gold porphyry system, and an entire VMS style polymetallic belt which has a history of copper and zinc concentrate production. 

