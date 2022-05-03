View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold - Updated Corporate Presentation



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to lodge the attached Corporate Presentation dated 2 May 2022 which updates progress on the development of the La Demajagua gold-silver mine, and other projects being undertaken in Cuba through its 49:51 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA.



The document will be presented to a large number of investors in the UK and Canada that have shown interest in Antilles Gold and its potential for serious growth in Cuba during a “no deal” road show by the Company’s Executive Chairman, and its Exploration Director, between 23 May 2022 and 8 June 2023.



To view the presentation, download the attached PDF.



Download this document