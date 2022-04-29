View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold - Access to Third Major Development Prospect in Cuba



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that its partner in Cuba, the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA, has added two Concessions covering the extensive New Horizons VMS style polymetallic mineral belt in central Cuba to the Los Llanos Exploration Agreement, which is the first step in a potential future mine development.



The Agreement permits the Company to exclusively evaluate the potential of previously explored mineral deposits prior to recommending their transfer to the existing joint venture mining company, Minera La Victoria SA, for potential development.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



