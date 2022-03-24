View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold - Corporate Presentation



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to lodge the attached Corporate Presentation dated 22 March 2022 which updates progress on the development of the La Demajagua gold-silver mine, and other projects being undertaken in Cuba in its 49:51 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA.



HIGHLIGHTS



• La Demajagua open pit mine is an advanced project



- Initial JORC Resources established for open pit operation

- Robust Scoping Study results - NPV8 US$218M ($1,650/ozAu)

- 100,000 oz Au equivalent per year in concentrate for 6 years

- Strong near-term cash flow on low Company investment (US$13 M)

- Underground operation expected to follow for 10 years

- Protection for minority shareholding



• The Los Llanos International Economic Association (“IEA”) (effectively an “Exploration Agreement”) has been established with GeoMinera to permit Antilles Gold to assess the development potential of a pipeline of gold and copper-gold deposits before their exploration, studies, and possible future development by the joint venture company.



• The Los Llanos IEA currently includes a cluster of previously explored, highly prospective porphyry copper-gold deposits in central Cuba that has the potential to create significant value with a large open pit operation which could interest major mining companies.



• The joint venture company expects to achieve strong organic growth by applying surplus cash generated at La Demajagua to fund future projects, which will minimise additional equity contributions by Antilles Gold.



To view the presentation, download the attached PDF.



