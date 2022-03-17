Media ReleasesAntilles Gold

View All Antilles Gold News


Antilles Gold wins disputes with DR Government

17 Mar 2022 10:07 AM


* Antilles Gold has had two significant wins in disputes with the Dominican Republic Government.
* First win – the Company is not liable for taxation assessments on its completed Las Lagunas gold/silver project.
* Second win – The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) confirmed as the jurisdiction for Arbitration of Claims against the Dominican Government.
* Claims against the Government total approximately A$40 million including legal costs and interest. 

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) ( “Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has had two significant wins in its long running disputes with the Dominican Republic Government.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.