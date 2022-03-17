View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold wins disputes with DR Government



* Antilles Gold has had two significant wins in disputes with the Dominican Republic Government.

* First win – the Company is not liable for taxation assessments on its completed Las Lagunas gold/silver project.

* Second win – The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) confirmed as the jurisdiction for Arbitration of Claims against the Dominican Government.

* Claims against the Government total approximately A$40 million including legal costs and interest.



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) ( “Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has had two significant wins in its long running disputes with the Dominican Republic Government.



