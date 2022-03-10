View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold - Major Porphyry Copper/Gold System



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a copy of a Report by the Company’s Exploration Director, Dr Chris Grainger, on his review of the potential of a cluster of outcropping, large porphyry copper-gold deposits near Ciego de Avila in central Cuba.



Following this positive review, Antilles Gold recommended they be included in its Los Llanos Exploration Agreement with the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA. ( refer ASX Announcement 1 March 2022). The Company has also recommended that these previously explored and highly prospective properties be prioritised for early exploration, and should be drill-ready in a few months.



