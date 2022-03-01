View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold Advises Details of Los Llanos Project Cuba



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) advises that it has established the Los Llanos Project in Cuba through the formalisation of an International Economic Assessment (“IEA”) with a subsidiary of the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA.



The IEA is effectively a “global” Exploration Agreement with GeoMinera whereby;



-- Antilles Gold may conduct preliminary exploration and studies of previously explored gold and copper/gold deposits in Cuba that are included in the IEA, before recommending which Mining Concessions should be transferred to the existing joint venture mining company, Minera La Victoria SA, for further exploration and potential development.

-- Antilles Gold can recommend after an initial review, which additional deposits should be included in the Los Llanos Project.

-- Antilles Gold can also recommend the removal of properties from the IEA if they demonstrate insufficient prospectivity.

-- The Company’s expenditure on a particular property will be reimbursed if it is ultimately developed by Minera La Victoria.



The Los Llanos Project will effectively act as an “incubator” for mining projects that might follow the near term development of the La Demajagua gold/silver mine.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document