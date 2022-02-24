View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold - Financial Results from Scoping Study



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) advises that following the recent establishment of Maiden JORC Resources for the proposed La Demajagua open pit gold/silver mine, and receipt of the preliminary mine plan, material scheduling, and ore grades from mining engineers, Cube Consulting, together with results from initial metallurgical testwork, the Company has completed a Scoping Study for the proposed development.



The mine is expected to be developed in the near term in a 49:51% joint venture with the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA, with the objective of producing a bulk gold/silver concentrate for sale to trading companies, or foreign smelters .



