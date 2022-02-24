Media ReleasesAntilles Gold

View All Antilles Gold News


Antilles Gold - Financial Results from Scoping Study

24 Feb 2022 10:20 AM


Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) advises that following the recent establishment of Maiden JORC Resources for the proposed La Demajagua open pit gold/silver mine, and receipt of the preliminary mine plan, material scheduling, and ore grades from mining engineers, Cube Consulting, together with results from initial metallurgical testwork, the Company has completed a Scoping Study for the proposed development.

The mine is expected to be developed in the near term in a 49:51% joint venture with the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA, with the objective of producing a bulk gold/silver concentrate for sale to trading companies, or foreign smelters .

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.