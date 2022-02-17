View All Antilles Gold News

Production Target - La Demajagua Open Pit Gold/Silver Mine



Key Highlights:



-- Antilles Gold confirms Production Target for the proposed La Demajagua open pit mine.

-- Finalisation of the Scoping Study and relevant financial modelling will be a key step in the production of the DFS for the project, and progress of off-take and project financing negotiations.

-- Updating of the La Demajagua mining schedule and financial modelling will occur as assays are received from drilling along approximately 50% of the 2km strike length of the La Demajagua deposit that will be completed within two months.



Exec Summary:



-- Mr Brian Johnson, Executive Chairman of Antilles Gold Limited, commented that this first stage of the La Demajagua project is shaping as an attractive investment for Antilles Gold and its shareholders, and is expected to establish the foundations for the Company, and its partner GeoMinera SA, to progressively build a substantial mining company in Cuba.

-- Mr Johnson also said that the Board of Directors were quite comfortable with the Company being focussed on Cuba with its attractive Law on Foreign Investment, and reasonable Mining and Environmental Regulations, particularly with the strong support from the Government which has made available a significant number of previously explored gold and copper/gold deposits for potential development.



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) advises that following Western Australian mining engineers Cube Consulting confirming the preliminary pit design for the La Demajagua mine, anticipated ore grades, and the schedule of material movements, the Company has established the following Production Target of sulphide for inclusion in the current Scoping Study for the project;



-- Life of Mine - 6 years

-- Life of Mine ore production - 4,870,000 tonnes

-- Ore grade - 3.26 g/t Au, 41.5 g/t Ag, 1.43% As, and 1.98% S



The Production Target is based on mining 100% of the Indicated Resource for the open pit mine of 4,670,000 tonnes, and 230,000 tonnes of the Inferred Resource of 3,100,000 tonnes. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the La Demajagua project was reported to ASX on 28 January 2022, and prepared by a Competent Person.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



