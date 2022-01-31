View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold - December 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report



DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES



Antilles Gold is uniquely positioned to access a number of gold and copper/gold development opportunities in mineral rich Cuba through its joint venture with a subsidiary of the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA.



CUBA’S MINERAL POTENTIAL



Cuba hosts a significant number of gold, copper, and nickel deposits that have been extensively explored by Canadian, Russian and Cuban mining companies, but where development opportunities have been largely overlooked by the international mining sector for over 20 years. However, Cuba is now emerging as a new frontier for mining investment.



JOINT VENTURE



Antilles Gold’s projects in Cuba will be carried out in a joint venture company, Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”), which was registered in August 2020.



MLV’s shares are held by a subsidiary of GeoMinera (51%), and Antilles Gold Limited’s Cayman Islands registered subsidiary, Antilles Gold Inc (“AGI”) (49%). Though a minority shareholder, AGI has the same number of directors on the Board of MLV as GeoMinera, and all decisions must be unanimous. Any disputes that arise are to be settled by arbitration at the International Court of Commercial Arbitration (“CCI”) in Paris.



