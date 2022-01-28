View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold - Maiden Mineral Resources for La Demajagua, Cuba



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) advises that Western Australian mining consultants, Cube Consulting, have established the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the La Demajagua gold/silver deposit in Cuba, which is being assessed initially as an open pit operation in a joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA. The MRE has been prepared in line with the requirements of the 2012 JORC Code.



The Mineral Resource set out below was calculated from historic drilling, and assays received to date from cored drill holes across a portion of the currently defined strike length of the La Demajagua gold/silver deposit.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document