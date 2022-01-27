Media ReleasesAntilles Gold

Antilles Gold - Results Of Initial Metallurgical Testwork For La Demajagua

27 Jan 2022 10:47 AM

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) advises that it has received results from the initial metallurgical testwork for La Demajagua ore undertaken by SGS Laboratories.

The ore sample contained 3.76 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag, 2.34% S and 2.75% As where the ratio of gold to sulphur is 1.61. The measured Bond ball mill work index is 10.7 kW.h/tonne, which indicates that the ore is relatively soft and the abrasiveness of the ore is modest with an abrasion index of 0.302.

