Antilles Gold - Updated Investor Presentation- La Demajagua Open Pit Mine

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) advises that it has produced an updated Investor Presentation (attached) for the La Demajagua open pit gold/silver mine in Cuba, which is being undertaken in a joint venture with the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera S.A. The presentation is to be used in discussions with potential investors in North America.



Key points include:

• Results from first stage metallurgical test work, including concentrate grades and recoveries are expected in late December 2021.

• Initial JORC Resources are expected to be received in January 2022, together with a preliminary pit shell and schedule of material movements.

• The results of a detailed Scoping Study for the open pit mine, including an updated financial analysis, should be published by the end of January 2022.

• The DFS and all necessary permitting are expected to be completed around September 2022, and allow a development decision in Q4 2022.



The Investor Presentation also highlights the development opportunity that could result from the Company’s near term exploration of the large, near surface, VMS deposit at Golden Hills in south east Cuba, which was extensively explored by MacDonald Mines from Canada in the 1990’s.



Dr Chris Grainger, the Company’s recently appointed and highly experienced Exploration Director, will manage these activities from a dedicated office in the Provincial Capital of Camaguey, and be supported by a Vancouver based geological consultant who was involved in the historic exploration, and is highly enthusiastic about the potential of the Golden Hills VMS deposit.



